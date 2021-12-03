Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $13.60 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Momo by 9.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Momo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Momo by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 428,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

