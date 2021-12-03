Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Decreases By 32.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TH opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

