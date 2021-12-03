Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Declines By 27.5%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of ULBI opened at $5.10 on Friday. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $82.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 154.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 228,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 151,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
