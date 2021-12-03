Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Declines By 27.5%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ULBI opened at $5.10 on Friday. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $82.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 154.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 228,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 151,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

