Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $363.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $366.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $319.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a 1-year low of $171.16 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

