Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:NSF opened at GBX 3.58 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. Non-Standard Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12).

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 191,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

