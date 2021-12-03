Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $200,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,981 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

