iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,206,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,339 shares of company stock valued at $16,741,453. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

