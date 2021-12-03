Financial Comparison: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.15 billion 4.17 $289.02 million $2.98 12.48 Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.53 $6.95 million $1.75 9.43

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 34.27% 8.85% 1.43% Pathfinder Bancorp 18.51% 9.42% 0.75%

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Bankshares pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years and Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market though United’s mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason and Crescent. The Other segment includes financial information not directly attributable to a specific segment, including interest income from investments and net securities gains or losses of parent companies and their non-banking subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

