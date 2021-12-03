BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $228.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.38 million and the lowest is $226.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $910.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.04 million to $919.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $947.81 million, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $974.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 218,037 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,740,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

