Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,266,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 543,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 122,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

