Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $441.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

