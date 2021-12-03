MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of MAG opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MAG Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

