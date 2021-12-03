Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halma has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

