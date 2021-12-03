Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from €138.00 ($156.82) to €164.00 ($186.36) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

