Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $109.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $88.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

