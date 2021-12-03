Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $119.49 on Monday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Ferguson alerts:

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.