GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

GBGPF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

