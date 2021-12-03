Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VGLT stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
