Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.