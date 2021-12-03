Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTTLY opened at $4.00 on Monday. Datatec has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

