Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rises By 42.2%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
