Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Rises By 42.2%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

