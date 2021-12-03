Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:UROY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $379.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 131.85 and a quick ratio of 109.62.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UROY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 17.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 527.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

