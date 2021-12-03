Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Gap Up to $12.72

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.97. Altimeter Growth shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 30,774 shares changing hands.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at $9,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at $713,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

