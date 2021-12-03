Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $80.79

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.79, but opened at $85.43. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 84,160 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

