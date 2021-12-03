Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.80. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 510 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 184.16 and a beta of -0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,143. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 293.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

