Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $546.50

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 546.50 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 574242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.81).

Several equities analysts have commented on CLIN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 659.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £988.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

