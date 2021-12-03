Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.25

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 5079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.