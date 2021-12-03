Analysts Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $712.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $709.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

