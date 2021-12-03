Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

