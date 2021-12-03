Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.00.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

