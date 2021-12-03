A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $15.18 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

