Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has €0.72 ($0.82) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €0.70 ($0.80).

BNDSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.67.

BNDSY opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

