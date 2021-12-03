Head-To-Head Contrast: Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -3.56% -18.71% -10.67%

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 5.42 $2.14 million N/A N/A EverQuote $346.93 million 1.06 -$11.20 million ($0.51) -24.43

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 96.26%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.64%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats EverQuote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.