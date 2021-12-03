Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report sales of $18.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Veru by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veru by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Veru by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Veru by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

VERU stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.31 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

