Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.07.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

