$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce $152.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.06 million and the lowest is $138.60 million. Viad posted sales of $27.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $476.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 113,377 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

