Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.10 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.36) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.50) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.59) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.37 ($7.24).

Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €7.19 ($8.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

