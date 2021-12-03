Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for VP (LON:VP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VP has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 995.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 953.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -215.52%.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

