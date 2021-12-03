Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.10 ($81.93) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.85 ($73.70).

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.54. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

