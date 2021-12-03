Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCW. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.