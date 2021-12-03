Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 472.80 ($6.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 488.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 512.76. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 414 ($5.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

