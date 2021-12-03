JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Ontex Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Ontex Group stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

