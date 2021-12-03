Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) to Hold

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

PENMF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

