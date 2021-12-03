Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Nedbank Group has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

