Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.31

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $7.93. Inpex shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 7,590 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

