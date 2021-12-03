JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LRLCY opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

