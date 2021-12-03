Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.35

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.35 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 165,076 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.36. The firm has a market cap of £35.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

