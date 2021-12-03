IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.08

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.08 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 50.25 ($0.66). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 11,193 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of £24.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

