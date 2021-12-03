Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,085.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

