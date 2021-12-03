Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $30.40 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

