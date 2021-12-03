Analyzing Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.08 $16.01 million N/A N/A Boxlight $54.89 million 1.68 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -5.14

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Risk & Volatility

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 24.57% -33.58% 192.11% Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 336.24%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxlight beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.